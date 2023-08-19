Will John Rich Lead the Most Popular Country Videos This Week?

John Rich has just released a new video for his satirical song, "I'm Offended." Will he top Taste of Country's rundown of the most popular music videos in country music this week? We're about to find out.

Alana Springsteen is also looking for votes this week for her new video for "Amen." Who's got your vote?

The Top 10 looks pretty similar to last week this time around, but Morgan Wade's fun new video for "Fall in Love With Me" does make a splashy debut at No. 4. Scotty McCreery falls out of the Top 10 this time around for the first time in weeks, but he's close enough to be within striking distance for next week with just a little bit more support.

