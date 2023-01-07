Remember When John Rich Was in Lonestar?

Neither John Rich nor the remaining members of Lonestar have ever explained why Rich was fired after the band's Crazy Nights album was released. It can be assumed, however, that each party's success in the years to come justified the move.

Rich appears in the band's "No News" video (notable for the inclusion of a keytar and drummer Keech Rainwater's flowing blond hair). He co-wrote a number of cuts from the band's first two albums and was the lead vocalist on the Top 20 hit "Heartbroke Every Day." His departure from the band was decided during a group meeting on Jan. 2, 1998.

The quartet went on to record five studio albums and put seven songs on top of the country charts before vocalist Richie McDonald left. Lonestar's hits include "Amazed," "What About Now," "I'm Already There" and more.

Rich teamed up with Big Kenny Alphin in 2004 to form Big & Rich, one of the more unique and influential duos of the 2000s. The duo scored a string of hits that includes "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)," "Big Time," "Lost in This Moment," "Look at You" and others.

McDonald rejoined Lonestar several years ago, and they have toured and released new music, while Big & Rich started their own label and have continued to release new music and tour successfully in recent years.

