Lonestar have turned their attention to a cover of a classic Fleetwood Mac song, and they are letting Taste of Country fans hear it first in an exclusive premiere.

The '90s hitmakers scored a number of country radio hits, including "No News," “Come Cryin’ to Me,” “Everything’s Changed,” “Amazed,” “Smile,” “What About Now,” “Tell Her,” “I’m Already There,” “My Front Porch Looking In” and “Mr. Mom.”

Fronted by singer Drew Womack, the group also includes longtime guitarist Michael Britt, keyboardist Dean Sams and drummer Keech Rainwater.

They most recently recorded their own version of Fleetwood Mac's hit from 1977, "You Make Loving Fun." Singer-keyboardist Christine McVie wrote and sang the song, which scored a No. 9 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

"You Make Loving Fun" was the fourth and final single from Fleetwood Mac's classic 1977 album, Rumours.

Lonestar released an album titled Ten to 1 in June of 2023, and they spent much of 2023 on the road on their Ten to 1 Tour, which launched in February and ran through October of 2023.

Click on the track below to listen to Lonestar's new rendition of the Fleetwood Mac classic:

Lonestar's cover of "You Make Loving Fun" is currently available for pre-save and pre-add.

The song is part of a forthcoming project that Lonestar plan to announce in early March of 2024.