Lonestar Offer Up Stellar Fleetwood Mac Cover [Exclusive Premiere]

Lonestar Offer Up Stellar Fleetwood Mac Cover [Exclusive Premiere]

Taylor Ballantyne

Lonestar have turned their attention to a cover of a classic Fleetwood Mac song, and they are letting Taste of Country fans hear it first in an exclusive premiere.

The '90s hitmakers scored a number of country radio hits, including "No News," “Come Cryin’ to Me,” “Everything’s Changed,” “Amazed,” “Smile,” “What About Now,” “Tell Her,” “I’m Already There,” “My Front Porch Looking In” and “Mr. Mom.”

Fronted by singer Drew Womack, the group also includes longtime guitarist Michael Britt, keyboardist Dean Sams and drummer Keech Rainwater.

They most recently recorded their own version of Fleetwood Mac's hit from 1977, "You Make Loving Fun." Singer-keyboardist Christine McVie wrote and sang the song, which scored a No. 9 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

"You Make Loving Fun" was the fourth and final single from Fleetwood Mac's classic 1977 album, Rumours.

Lonestar released an album titled Ten to 1 in June of 2023, and they spent much of 2023 on the road on their Ten to 1 Tour, which launched in February and ran through October of 2023.

Click on the track below to listen to Lonestar's new rendition of the Fleetwood Mac classic:

Lonestar's cover of "You Make Loving Fun" is currently available for pre-save and pre-add.

The song is part of a forthcoming project that Lonestar plan to announce in early March of 2024.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Lonestar
Categories: Country Music News, Country Songs, Exclusives
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country