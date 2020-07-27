Blake Shelton and Adam Levine Are at It Again

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine's relationship seemingly cooled off when the rocker quit The Voice in 2019, but their rivalry just found a new spark. Gwen Stefani is in the middle of it, defending her man, or herself, or both, from Levine.

It started on Friday (July 24), when Shelton and Stefani dropped "Happy Anywhere," their new collaboration and radio single. The lovers found themselves competing for the No. 1 spot on iTunes with "Nobody's Love," the new song from Levine's band Maroon 5. A war of words was exchanged on Twitter and Instagram Stories:

"My god Adam," Shelton tweeted, "you are still a pain in my a--!!!! Go away idiot!!!!"

With a screengrab response, Levine typed "Eat s--t cowboy! I'm comin' for ya!" on his Instagram Story.

Wow, that really escalated. We think it's all in good fun, though.

Through their many seasons together on NBC's hit TV singing competition, Levine and Shelton often bickered, competed like brothers and pranked one another. Who can forget Shelton giving Levine's phone number out on the air? Levine also dumped a load of manure on Shelton's truck. Here are some of our favorite kind-hearted memories:

Stefani inserted herself into this newest conversation after Levine's response, creating a weird sort of bro-love triangle. "@AdamLevine leave my boyfriend @blakshelton alone," she stamped out on her Instagram Story.

"I will never leave him alone. He was my boyfriend first," the 41-year-old rocker said, clapping back.

The last word goes to Shelton, who (we think) photoshopped an old tweet from Levine's wife, model Behati Prinsloo, to be very pro-Blake:

"I hope this doesn't affect their personal lives," Shelton says. Neither Levine nor Prinsloo is active on Twitter.

"Happy Anywhere" was announced just days before Shelton and Stefani led their first drive-in concert with socially distanced fans. The couple will appear with each other during Season 19 of The Voice, set to begin this fall.