Blake Shelton is a kisser, and if Gwen Stefani's oldest son Kingston didn't already know that, he does now! The country singer coated the 14-year-old's face with smooches in a video shared on Stefani's Instagram page.

Kingston quickly wipes the kisses off after finally freeing himself from the big Oklahoman's grasp. Wearing a brightly-colored Hawaiian shirt, Shelton looks more than comfortable quarantining with the Stefani family. As promised, his hair is continuing to grow into mullet form. He gives the camera a big laugh as the teen walks away, smiling.

Stefani shared several clips and memories of the eldest of her three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale on Instagram, including a few memories from when he was younger and more portable. "Happy b day kingking," she writes in the kissing video caption. That came after posting the above photo, one likely to leave him a little less embarrassed.

Kingston Rossdale's 14th birthday was on Tuesday (May 26).

Shelton's lips are certainly not exclusive to the woman in his life. Throughout his career he's planted wet ones on fellow stars like Trace Adkins, Jamey Johnson, Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, and most famously, Adam Levine, his former co-star on The Voice.

Some people are huggers, but the 43-year-old Shelton is a kisser. In March he showed some PDA after Stefani joined him on stage to sing "Nobody But You." Musically, Shelton and Stefani are riding the high of having a No. 1 hit together with "Nobody But You." The recently performed the song on the Grand Ole Opry together.