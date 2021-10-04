Blake Shelton just revealed the track listing for the deluxe edition of his album Body Language, due out Dec. 3, and it includes a couple of exciting collaborations. The expanded project will feature four brand new tracks, including "Fire Up the Night" — featuring rising star Hardy — and "Throw It on Back," featuring Brooks and Dunn.

This is Shelton's first time recording a song with either artist, though Hardy was credited as a co-writer on the Body Language track "Now I Don't." Hardy is listed in the writing credits for "Fire Up the Night" as well as the album's fiery lead single, "Come Back as a Country Boy."

Per its title, "Come Back as a Country Boy" finds the Oklahoma native extolling the virtues of rural living: "When I die, I wanna come back as a country boy / No, there ain't no better life if you ask me / If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead / 'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be," Shelton sings in the chorus.

Shelton is currently hard at work coaching his team on The Voice, which airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Blake Shelton's Body Language Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

1. "Come Back as a Country Boy" (Michael Hardy, Josh Thompson, Jordan Schmidt)

2. "Fire Up the Night" (feat. Hardy) (Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Brian Kelley, Bart Butler)

3. "Minimum Wage" (Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Corey Crowder)

4. "Body Language" (feat. The Swon Brothers) (Colton Swon, Zach Swon, Matt McGinn, Ryan Beaver)

5. "Happy Anywhere" (feat. Gwen Stefani) (Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, Matt Jenkins)

6. "Now I Don’t" (Jessi Alexander, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Hardy)

7. "Monday Mornin’ Missin’ You" (Jessi Alexander, Deric Ruttan, Josh Thompson)

8. "Corn" (Craig Wiseman, Matt Dragstrem, Chris Tompkins, Rodney Clawon)

9. "Makin’ It Up as You Go" (Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

10. "Whatcha Doin’ Tomorrow" (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Casey Beathard)

11. "The Girl Can’t Help It" (Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne, Mark Holman)

12. "The Flow" (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)

13. "Neon Time" (Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler, Ben West)

14. "Bible Verses" (Joe Fox, Andrew Peebles, Brett Sheroky)

15. "Throw It on Back" (feat. Brooks & Dunn) (Bobby Pinson, Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins)

16. "We Can Reach the Stars" (Blake Shelton, Craig Wiseman)