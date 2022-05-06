Blake Shelton, Carson Daly Teaming Up for New Celebrity Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’

With a new season of The Voice yet to be confirmed, some of the coaches have been picking up other television gigs. Kelly Clarkson jumped on American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg, and now, Blake Shelton has partnered with his good friend, The Voice host Carson Daly, on a new show called Barmageddon.

The USA Network game show will be filmed at Shelton's Nashville bar Ole Red and will pit celebrities against one another in some classic and not-so-classic bar games. According to Shelton, it will be over-the-top.

"It's so stupid you can't not watch it," he promises on Twitter.

Shelton will serve as the musical entertainment for each episode, while Daly will offer up a new talent: He'll be behind the bar slinging drinks. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will handle the hosting duties.

According to the network, each episode will feature two celebrities competing in some familiar bar games with a good old country boy twist. Games include air cannon cornhole, keg curling, drunken axe hole, and a real fun one called "sharts" — Shelton darts.

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton says. “I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

“Blake, Lee and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance — bar games,” Daly adds.

A premiere date has not been set.

Without a spring season of The Voice this year, Shelton has been spending a lot of time at home with his family. He's posted several videos on social media out working the land on his Oklahoma ranch.