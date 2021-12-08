Blake Shelton Wins Country Artist of the Year at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Blake Shelton has added another major award to his trophy shelf. The country superstar took home Country Artist of the Year at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night (Dec. 7).

Shelton was on hand at the ceremony on Tuesday night to perform his latest single, "Come Back as a Country Boy," on the same night that he also performed the song on The Voice as the Top 8 contestants were whittled down to the Top 5.

Shelton also made a speech in accepting his award, which was voted on by fans.

"I swear, the longer I go on the more I realize that all these award shows, the fan-voted awards are the ones that mean the most to me," the country superstar and TV personality said, according to People magazine.

Earlier in the evening, Shelton delivered a fiery performance of "Come Back as a Country Boy" on The Voice, during an episode that revealed the final Top 5 contestants for Season 21. The song is his latest single from the deluxe version of his most recent album, Body Language, written by Jordan Schmidt, Josh Thompson, and Hardy.

Shelton has been pulling double duty this season, serving as a coach on The Voice while touring with some of his own favorite artists on his 2021 Friends and Heroes Tour, which ran from August until October in 2021. That tour featured guest appearances from Lindsay Ell, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.