Blake Shelton Reveals the Most Dad Thing He Does + It Will Melt Your Heart [Exclusive]

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

With the release of Blake Shelton's new song, "Texas," he stopped by Taste of Country Nights to chat it up with host Evan Paul, and he showed a side of himself that we rarely get to see.

In his personal life, Shelton is stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three boys from her previous marriage, Zuma, Kingston and Apollo. It's a role he's had for awhile now (they've been dating nearly 10 years!), and he's developed some "dad" habits over time.

 

"I do a lot of dad stuff," Shelton admits. "I guess the most cliché dad thing I do ... every single day when the kids get home from school, Apollo, our youngest, we throw the football for about 30 minutes."

"He's got this thing, he loves to jump on the trampoline while I throw the football at him so he can do like the crazy Odell Beckham catches and Deandre Hopkins stuff," the country star shares of his 10-year-old.

When asked if he, too, gets on the trampoline for a jump-and-throw, Shelton, 48, had a hilarious response:

"No! Just throwing the ball back and forth wears me out."

Look for Shelton to have a new album coming, as the singer told us he's working on it, but doesn't know exactly when his label will request that he finish it. He also told us there will be a tour to accompany that album once released.

