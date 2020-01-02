Blake Shelton redneck dancing to girlfriend Gwen Stefani on New Year's Eve brightened up the internet. The "Hell Right" singer was scooting along to the pop star's pre-taped performance on NBC's New Year's Eve broadcast.

Stefani shared the videos on Instagram Stories. She can be heard giggling in the background as her boyfriend of four years jams to "Hollaback Girl," a 2005 hit from her Love. Angel. Music. Baby. album. Both Shelton and Stefani were featured performer's during NBC's countdown, but their social media pages make it clear they were not there live. Carson Daly and Julianne Hough hosted NBC's telecast.

Shelton has been quiet on social media other than a few promotional photos and messages since Christmas. On her Instagram feed, Stefani posted a New Year's selfie wearing an Arizona Cardinals knit cap and camouflage scarf over her mouth.

Musically speaking, Shelton is taking a break after releasing his Fully Loaded: God's Country album in December and hitting the road on his Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour in February. Stefani's Just a Girl residency in Las Vegas will pick up again in February, with dates scheduled through May 2020.

The couple recently celebrated four years of dating. Marriage has been a hot topic for several years but the public, will they/won't they conversations have gained traction in recent months as rumors that they want to, but are waiting to have her first marriage annulled, picked up steam. Stefani is said to want to get married in a Catholic church. Shelton is not Catholic, but has said his girlfriend inspired his return to God.

"Nobody But You" is Shelton and Stefani's new duet, found on the Fully Loaded: God's Country album.

