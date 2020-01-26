Blake Shelton basically designed Gwen Stefani's gorgeous Grammy dress — either that, or the two cooked up a tall tale to have some fun on the red carpet. And it's a pretty believable story, too.

"Basically, Blake has been gathering shells over the last four years since we met," the No Doubt singer told E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. Seacrest looked to Shelton to confirm the unlikely story.

"Of course, man!" Shelton told Seacrest.

"Actually, some of these still have creatures in them," Shelton said, pointing to the dress. Obviously that part is a stretch, but Stefani's shell-covered dress and thigh-high boots still commanded the carpet.

Stefani insists that the Dolce and Gabbana-designed dress does include some shells that Shelton collected (get it — Shell-ton?). Whether or not the former Sexiest Man Alive had much more to do with it remains a mystery, but the look is a homerun regardless.

Watch: Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards:

Shelton and Stefani have been together for more than four years. The Voice co-hosts recently teamed up for the song "Nobody But You," which they'll perform together on stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Jan. 26).

"It wasn't written as a duet," Shelton says of the song. "Once we listened to it, we realized it's actually a perfect duet, you know? Especially for us. The lyrics of the song fit our story perfectly."

Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his song "God's Country." Willie Nelson took home the hardware for that category with his song "Ride Me Back Home."

Watch: Top 5 Moments From the 2020 Grammy Awards: