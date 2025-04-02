Drake Milligan was opening for Blake Shelton in Fishers, Ind., when the "Sangria" singer appeared on stage behind him, seemingly out of nowhere.

Both Milligan and the crowd were shocked.

"As if opening for Blake Shelton wasn't cool enough ..." Milligan writes alongside video he later shared via TikTok.

As Milligan finished his opening set and had the crowd warmed up for Shelton, he thought he would do what he does every other time he opens for Shelton, or anyone else, and return to his dressing room.

But on this night, Shelton had plans. He wanted to surprise the up-and-comer, so when Shelton got to the stage, he called Milligan back so they could sing a song together.

The song Shelton chose was the classic George Strait tune "All My Ex's Live in Texas."

In the video, Shelton is visibly taking the country newcomer under his wing, and hugging him in a brotherly way as the two sing the Strait song with smiles on their faces.

It's fun to see Milligan, 26, and Shelton, 48, vibe together, despite their not only age difference, but their vastly different experience levels.

Milligan appears visibly nervous to be doing what he is doing, standing next to Shelton, singing another legend's song.

The "God's Country" singer, on the other hand, is seasoned veteran and seems as comfortable as he would be on his couch.

At the end of their Strait cover, Milligan kind of nervously dances off of stage alone, with his blue Solo cup in hand and a smile on his face. It's a moment that the rising country star will no doubt talk about forever.

