Blake Shelton is back at it! The country music superstar turned to social media early on Aug. 24 to share another video from the field.

While gently bouncing inside his beloved Kubota tractor, Shelton films himself explaining the goal of the day; get that field plowed!

“This is not a drill, people. It is almost September,” Shelton explains, making it known that he, like most farmers, is up against the seasonal clock. Shelton concludes the short video with a before-and-after demonstration: “Not plowed, plowed. Kubota, hauling ass.”

Shelton's own music plays in the background of the track as he joins Zac Brown Band for a new joint rendition of "Out in the Middle."

Press play below to see the clip for yourself!

While we’re sure Shelton could afford to add another piece of Kubota machinery to his roster, the singer is laying the love for the brand on thick. He made sure his video ran the chance of being seen by Kubota’s team by adding a series of hashtags.

For fans not aware of Shelton's knack for agriculture, this isn’t the first time the singer has shared a clip from his Tishomingo, Okla., fields. Earlier in August, Shelton posted another Kubota-themed video. In that clip, Shelton took time out of his day to show off the work he was doing to get his food plots ready for the planting season.

When not tending to his land, Shelton is busy nurturing his booming career. In addition to promoting his new single, “No Body,” Shelton is getting ready for the upcoming Season 22 of The Voice. He is joining John Legend, first-time coach Camila Cabello and his wife, Gwen Stefani, as coaches. The Voice Season 22 will premiere Monday, Sept. 19, at 8PM ET on NBC.