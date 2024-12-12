Blake Shelton is as big of a fan of wife Gwen Stefani's music as he is of her as a person. So when the country star stopped by to chat with us at Taste of Country Nights recently, we had to ask him: What's your favorite Gwen Stefani song of all time?

"There's some good ones, I'm not just saying that," the "Texas" singer insists. "'Hella Good' is one that's like, every single time I hear it, it's like, 'Oh my God.'"

"She had a song called 'Hey Baby' that one still stands out," Shelton continues. "'Cool,' that is a great one — that's underrated, by the way."

After pondering even more about the question, and feeling like there was one more he wanted to say, Shelton kept going.

"Oh, and I love their remake of 'It's My Life' too," he adds.

Okay, Shelton and Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul admitted to one another that they didn't know that song was a remake of an older hit.

"I'm just trying to sound cool, I thought it was their song," Shelton says.

Judging by how he lit up at the question about his wife's music, it's evident he's madly in love with Stefani.

In the conversation Shelton also revealed that he's working on new music.

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.