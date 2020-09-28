Blake Shelton's invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry was unlike any that came before it. In fact, no Opry member since has been asked in quite the same way, either!

With an assist from Trace Adkins, Shelton was asked to join the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 28, 2010. The "God's Country" singer will celebrate his 10 year Opry anniversary next month, as his induction came on Oct. 23. It all started with a message that was very on-brand for Shelton.

Do you remember how he was invited?

The answer to that question and more is included in a How Well Do You Know Blake Shelton? video below. His early recordings, mid-career accomplishments and forgotten childhood hobbies also make up this quiz. If you can get all six questions right, you are truly a superfan of the Oklahoma native, but four or five right answers is pretty good, too.

We'll even give you one for free: Shelton was asked to join the Grand Ole Opry by tweet.

He and Adkins had just finished singing their duet "Hillbilly Bone" when the senior Opry member made reference to Shelton's tweeting and showed him one the Opry had just sent him.

There were no tears, but many smiles and laughter. Shelton grabbed onto Adkins' chest like a little boy hugs his father and then wondered aloud what he did to deserve it. He's been a member ever since, frequently performing at the Grand Ole Opry House or — as was the case earlier this year — via satellite. That was another first for the Opry.

Enjoy video of Shelton's Grand Ole Opry invite below: