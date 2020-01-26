Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani turned heads for more than one reason at the 2020 Grammy Awards. If you were looking for a rock on the pop singer's hand, you missed the rocks on her dress.

OK, shells aren't technically rocks, but just go with it. Stefani's short dress was adorned with hundreds of shells on an ivory fabric. The blonde rocker rocked a strapless Dolce and Gabbana dress at the 2020 Grammys, while Shelton — a Grammy nominee in 2020 — wore a classic black three-piece suit.

E! News reports that Shelton actually helped collect some shells for his girlfriend's mini-dress.

The couple were among the most-anticipated artists to walk the 2020 Grammys red carpet. They're not only performing their duet "Nobody But You" together, but seriously talking about marriage. In recent months there has been a lot of will they/won't they gossip, and they're not disputing any of it. For now, they're just girlfriend and boyfriend of four-plus years, however.

See pictures of Shelton and Stefani on the 2020 Grammys red carpet below, followed by more of country music's best dressed from Sunday night's show. Tanya Tucker is country music's most nominated artist with four. She won two during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony prior to the show.

