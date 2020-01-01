It looks as if Gwen Stefani is such a loyal girlfriend that she's even adopted her boyfriend, Blake Shelton's, favorite NFL team as her own!

The two singers and Voice coaches spent New Years Eve 2019 together, along with their families, after they both performed on NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 broadcast—and Stefani showed off a sporty Arizona Cardinals knit hat that eve both in an Instagram post and as part of her Instagram stories.

This is particularly magnanimous of the Southern California native, especially seeing as the Cardinals most recently took a loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 29. However, Stefani is clearly deferring to her beau's longtime alliance to the Arizona team, which has been well-documented for quite some time. (In fact, Shelton takes credit for the Cardinals picking up quarterback Kyler Murray—who played college ball for Shelton's home state at the University of Oklahoma—in the 2019 draft.)

Aside from the sporty hat (and the 2020 headband she accessorized her accessory with), Stefani, Shelton, and their clan seemed to enjoy a no-frills New Year's Eve dressed in casual clothes and drinking bubbly, with Shelton even doing a ridiculous dance while watching Stefani perform "Hollaback Girl" on the NBC special.

Instagram/Gwen Stefani

And, even if the two lovebirds did happen to disagree on NFL loyalties, they have plenty of goodwill between them over their four-year dating relationship to even out any athletic rivalries. In fact, keeping with sports metaphors, one might even say they are each other's best cheerleaders.

Recently speaking to to Entertainment Tonight, Stefani marveled at how the two came together so well, even with both in their 40s and having suffered painful divorces. "Blake saved my life, everybody knows that....Like, we're just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives. So we're just trying to savor every moment together."

Stefani has just paired up with Shelton on a new song titled "Nobody But You," which aptly details the impact a love relationship can have on someone's life.