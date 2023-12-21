Gwen, Blake and the boys got dressed up for this year's holiday greeting. Blake Shelton looks to have even worn real dress pants!

The country singer joins wife Gwen Stefani and her kids Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, for the Christmas card. The pop star is in an elegant, off-white gown, while her men are dressed in formal tones. They're all wearing suits as they smile toward the camera or joke around with one another.

Shoutout to artist Isabel Alysa for sharing a picture of the holiday card.

People amplified the photo first on Wednesday morning. While it's not clear how the family of five will spend Christmas, fans do know how they'll celebrate New Year's Eve.

Shelton is going to be a part of Nashville's Big Bash on CBS, and originally, his wife was going to be by his side. She took a last-minute gig in Las Vegas, however, so they'll watch the ball drop from different time zones.

"I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it. If you're gonna be working then I'm gonna be working,'" she tells Access Hollywood.

The three boys are Stefani's kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who she divorced in 2016. They split time between parents, but are often at Shelton's Oklahoma farm.

He was previously married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015, and Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006. Shelton and Stefani married in July 2021.