Why Blake Shelton Won’t Have Anyone to Kiss on New Year’s Eve

Blake Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani will not be by his side for smoochies as the ball drops on New Year's Eve. He'll be in Nashville singing country music, and she'll be in Las Vegas.

Shelton was just added to Nashville's Big Bash, a New Year's Eve concert on CBS.

Stefani just took a gig performing in Las Vegas.

The pair married in July 2021 after dating for nearly six years.

Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce are a few more country stars lined up for the Nashville year-end party. Stefani says she was going to be there, but "Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas."

Related: See Nashville's Big Bash Full Lineup

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the pop star and current The Voice coach says she was hesitant to take the job at first.

"Last year I did Vegas and I was like, 'Remind me to never do Vegas again.' You kinda sometimes want to ... not be the host," Stefani begins.

"Then I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it. If you're gonna be working then I'm gonna be working,'" she says, thinking of her husband. "So I'm just gonna fly in and out it's gonna be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it."

The end result is Shelton won't have anyone to kiss on New Year's Eve. Or maybe he will? Trace Adkins is another artist scheduled to appear, and they're friendly:

attachment-Blake Shelton Trace Adkins Kiss Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...