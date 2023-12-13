Morgan Wallen + More Join the Nashville New Year’s Bash Lineup

Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman and Carly Pearce are just a few of the stars who've signed on to join the lineup of Nashville's New Year's Eve party.

Called New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, the event will also feature performances from Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Hardy and Jackson Dean. Blake Shelton will hit the stage with Trace Adkins, and Brothers Osborne will duet with Trombone Shorty; blues guitarist Grace Bowers is also newly added to the lineup.

The first round of performers for Nashville's Big Bash was announced back in October. Those previously-announced artists are Old Dominion, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Elle King, the latter of whom is also hosting the show. Dustin Lynch will perform live from New York City, where he's corresponding along with host Cody Alan and CBS anchor Lonnie Quinn.

During the five-hour New Year's Eve broadcast the Bash will feature countdown festivities in addition to back-to-back country performances. The show will celebrate the ball dropping in New York City before keeping things going through midnight Central Time, celebrating midnight in Nashville.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air on Sunday, Dec. 31 on CBS starting at 7:30PM ET.