The last time Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani walked a red carpet at a country music awards show — actually, we're still trying to figure out when this happened. The couple made a statement at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 2), however.

To be more accurate, Stefani made a fashion statement with a pair of boots that draw your eyes down to the floor immediately.

Both artists will be performing at the CMT Awards. Shelton opened the show with his song "No Body," while Stefani will perform with Carly Pearce. Even thought they're married now, it's quite rare to find country music's most famous couple together for an event.

Our research team searched for photos of Shelton and Stefani at a country music awards show together and came up dry. They've walked Grammy and Billboard Music Awards red carpets, but this seems like a country first.

Check out Stefani's furry feet, mini-skirt and jacket and tie set below. Shelton kept it country with his usual outfit: blue jeans and a sports coat.

