Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani enjoyed a sweet date night at his record label's pre-Grammy party on Friday night (Jan. 24).

The couple hit the red carpet after rehearsing earlier in the day for their performance on the telecast. The pair will be performing Shelton's current single and duet with Stefani, "Nobody But You," during the show for the first time ever.

Stefani shared a number of Instagram stories of the happy couple enjoying their night out together. She also shared a post, captioning the photo, "date night [with] my boo."

Stefani donned an intricate sheer mini-dress, while Shelton wore his signature blue jeans paired with a dress shirt and jacket.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys doing our song together," Shelton told ABC News of their upcoming performance.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday (Jan. 26). Fans can tune in to CBS at 8PM ET for the live broadcast. A number of the country winners will be revealed during the Grammys premiere ceremony livestream prior to the televised portion of the show.

Shelton is nominated in 2020 for Best Country Solo Performance for "God's Country." He has been nominated eight times previously and has yet to win a Grammy.