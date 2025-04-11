When you are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and you take a vacation, it has to be over-the-top, and their most recent adventure as a family was just that.

Stefani posted a Reel on her Instagram recapping an epic vacation she took with Shelton and two of her kids — Zuma and Apollo — with some scenic views that are priceless.

Stefani's video is captioned, "Such an unforgettable time at Big Cedar Lodge — the flowers, the food, the family memories. thank u for making it all so special."

The video starts out showing the family at a private dinner, with their very own private menu welcoming them to the Ozarks.

Shelton and Stefani

Then it pans to a very stepdad-looking Shelton showing off the sights around the area to the camera and his family.

Stefani also shows off a picture of one of their drinks at dinner, and it looks to be a pina colada the size of a baby's head.

Blake and Gwen

Then the family loaded up into a side-by-side and headed out to explore more of the sights together.

Fans are in the comment section showing nothing but love for the couple and the family as they share their vacation with the world.

One fan writes, "This is so beautiful! I'm so happy for you guys. Family time is the most precious time of all! Love you guys so much."

Shelton has told Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul before that he loves being a step-dad to Stefani's children, and videos like this just prove that even more.

