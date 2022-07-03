Blake Shelton Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Gwen Stefani: ‘Thank You For Saying Yes’

Sunday (July 3) marks one year of marriage for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Shelton toasted the special day on social media with a shot of their wedding day. "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round," he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo that shows the bride and groom hugging, a crowd of attendees mingling and sitting at their tables in the background.

"Because of you, this year has been the best year of my life," Shelton continued. "I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

The cross-genre superstar couple got married at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, in an intimate ceremony that kept the focus on their families. Stefani's three sons, who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, were especially prominent in the wedding fesivities; the two oldest boys even signed their names as official witnesses.

Over on her social channels, Stefani also marked the occasion. Instead of a photo of her wedding to Shelton, she posted video. A montage clip set to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" shows some of Stefani's favorite moments from the ceremony, including the moment that Shelton lifted her veil during their vows, and their first dance as husband and wife.

"1 year down, forever to go," the pop superstar wrote in the caption of her post.

Shelton and Stefani first met on the set of televised singing competition The Voice, where both were coaches. After five years of dating, Shelton proposed to Stefani in October 2020 at a chapel on his property that he had built specifically for her. It was the same chapel where, the following July, they officially tied the knot.

