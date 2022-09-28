Blake Shelton Should Really Update Gwen Stefani’s Name in His Phone

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been married for more than a year now, but Shelton still refers to her as his girlfriend — at least in his phone. The country singer confessed to Today that he still hasn't updated her name in his contacts.

""She's still in my phone... literally, if you look at my phone, it says 'My Girlfriend.' That's what her contact is," he admits." "She's still my girlfriend to me."

Girlfriend? Stefani upgraded from that title in October of 2020, when she took on the role of fiancée before becoming Shelton's wife in July of 2021. The contact info isn't a slight at his bride, but rather an oversight as to just how much time has passed in the couple's relationship.

"I guess when you're our age it seems — we've been together for seven years — but it still seems like it's pretty new to me," Shelton explain. "Like it's still like a little bit like the nervous phase is still there."

Shelton, 46, and Stefani, 52, appear to be happier than ever one year into their marriage. In fact, Shelton said she's a fan of his quirky side, like resurrecting his mullet in the music video for his new single "No Body." The Oklahoma native was famous for his long, curly locks when he first stepped into the country music scene in 2001.

"To those of us who wore it and then wore it out, we don't think it's so cool," he shares. "But to Gwen that's like an exotic, weird thing that she was never around people that had mullets."

The couple are currently competing against one another in Season 22 of The Voice. It's their first season together as Mr. and Mrs., but that doesn't mean they're going easy on each other. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET on NBC.