Blake Shelton ‘Can’t Imagine My Life Without’ Gwen Stefani’s Sons Now

Blake Shelton has grown very fond of fiancee Gwen Stefani's three sons over the years that they've been together. In fact, in a new interview, the country superstar says he can't picture not having them in his life anymore.

Shelton's first two marriages produced no children, but he proved to be a natural with Stefani's boys when the couple began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice. As his relationship has deepened with now-15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma and Apollo, who is 7, Shelton has stepped into a protective, fatherly role that he relishes.

"I take it very serious, but I also have a blast with it," the "Minimum Wage" singer says in an interview with the Ride with Kimo & Heather on California country station KFROG 95.1. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing."

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," he says.

Shelton will become an instant stepfather to Stefani's kids when he marries the pop superstar, and he says he has a great role model in his own stepfather, whom he calls "one of my heroes."

"I love my stepfather and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be," the singer states.

Shelton and Stefani spent most of their coronavirus quarantine on his ranch in Oklahoma with her kids before moving into their first home together, a massive California mansion, in time for the new school year. They announced their engagement in October. The couple have not publicly revealed a wedding date.

