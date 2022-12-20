Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Use Tabloid Covers for Wallpaper

Gwen Stefani says she and husband Blake Shelton don't just read the tabloid headlines -- they collect them. The pop star reveals that the Oklahoma home she shares with Shelton features one room that is literally wallpapered in rumors about the two love birds.

There have been dozens, if not hundreds of covers claiming she's pregnant, one or both are cheating, they're fighting or — prior to their 2021 wedding — they were getting married (or had already been married). Shelton and Stefani started dating in 2015, allowing for over six tabloid-heavy years. That's quite a stack of covers to collect.

Talking to the Wall Street Journal, Stefani says one of the bathrooms that leads to the swimming pool features every single tabloid cover made into wallpaper. "You go in there and you're like, 'Oh my God.' It's pretty funny," she says (quote via Today).

Anyone else need to see it to believe it?

The one cover that you won't find in their house is Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive cover from the 2017 issue of People magazine. That honor has been the source of quite a bit of humor toward him, and from him. At the time, fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine really enjoyed poking his friend about his sexiness.

On Saturday (Dec. 17), both Stefani and Shelton turned up at Ole Red in Tishomingo, Okla. to surprise Jay Allen, a member of Team Blake during Season 22 of The Voice. Allen was part of Stefani's team until Shelton picked him up following his elimination in the Battle Rounds.

Bryce Leatherwood would ultimately win Season 22, giving Shelton nine wins in 22 seasons. Season 23 will be his last.