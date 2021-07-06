Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Wedding Cake Was a Traditional Five-Tier With a ‘Sentimental’ Story

In any wedding, no detail is more important than the cake, and when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot on Saturday (July 3), their exquisite ceremony was no exception.

Pictures of the ceremony show a lavish, five-tier cake complete with buttercream piped into ruffles, a custom cake topper and an extravagant bed of white flowers at its base. But this cake made for more than just a pretty picture: Boutique bakery Fancy Cakes by Lauren Kitchens, who created it, explains on social media that the cake had a specific backstory that was deeply personal to the couple.

"This wasn't just a wedding cake we made for two superstars. Our bride wanted to make a sentimental statement by recreating her parents' wedding cake," the post's caption details. "Both of Gwen's parents were there to see her honor them with this cake."

The post also lays out exactly how the couple and their cake maker went about replicating Stefani's parents' wedding cake, complete with photos of the original inspiration as well as the sketch that Lauren Kitchens used to plan the finished product.

"This style of cake has become a lost art of free-hand piping called Lambeth Cake Design," the caption continues. "It's slowly making a comeback in weddings and I'm sure Gwen and Blake have just pushed Lambeth right back into demand with their five-tier beauty."

In a nod to Stefani's parents' original cake, two of the tiers are lifted by white swan pillars, and those are just a few of the intricate, ornate details that appear on Shelton and Stefani's wedding day masterpiece.

"Complete with white swan pillars, bells, tiny sugar flowers and white chocolate cherubs ... All of the small piping details are layers up layers of intricate Royal icing that creates an elaborate cake design fit for (literally) American royalty," the bakery adds.

As for the story behind the custom bride and groom cake topper, which shows a groom in a black cowboy hat and suit dancing with a blonde bride? Wedding designer Todd Fiscus says there was plenty of sentimental backstory behind the creation of that piece, too.

"And my favorite was 'and I want a cake topper of me and my cowboy,'" Fiscus shares on Instagram. "[W]e purchased one and repainted it for them. Traditions are made of memories and these beautiful people inside and out chose to honor traditions this weekend."

Honoring family was a theme in multiple aspects of Stefani and Shelton's wedding. The bride wore two Vera Wang wedding dresses during the ceremony, along with a one-of-a-kind, hand-embroidered veil that honored her three sons. The stitching spelled out the names of her new family of five: Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

After five years of dating, Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October 2020. They were married at a chapel the country superstar had built on his ranch in Oklahoma, and the ceremony was described as being fairly intimate, though there was at least one celebrity sighting: Carson Daly officiated the wedding and shared snapshots of the event on social media.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: A Timeline of Their Love

See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani's Stunning California Mansion: