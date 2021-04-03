Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged, and in a new interview, the country superstar opens up about when he'd like to tie the knot with the pop singer.

"Hopefully this summer," Shelton tells Hoda Kotb during a virtual surprise guest co-hosting stint on NBC's Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, March 31 (quote via Entertainment Tonight).

"Now, I think we're right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be okay, but I don't know. So that's tentatively the plan," he adds.

Shelton would prefer to get the wedding on the books for summer so he and his new bride can enjoy some time together before he has to plunge right back into a busy schedule that includes both music and TV.

"I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into The Voice cycle again," he observes. "And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after."

Miley Cyrus has expressed an interest in performing at his nuptials, and Shelton has also joked that Adam Levine owes him a favor — an idea that Levine laughingly rejected in a recent interview. But he's still not sure who might actually be on hand when the time comes, due to the difficulties of guessing anyone's schedule as the pandemic restrictions lift.

"You know, it's starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden. I've got all these superstars saying they're going to do it," the singer quips. "I hope so, I don't know. I'm telling you, I'm not just saying this because it's the line, it’s — we really don't know."

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in October of 2020.

