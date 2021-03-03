Miley Cyrus wants to sing at the impending nuptials between celebrity The Voice couple and fellow music superstars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. But what does Shelton think about that?

Following several years as a couple after meeting on The Voice set, Shelton popped the question to Stefani in October 2020. The proposal initially came as shock to Stefani, likely due to the impromptu conditions surrounding the otherwise romantic event — the couple was on vacation with family at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, and Stefani didn't even realize her beau was proposing at first.

Those who've been following along know that Miley's suggestion for Blake and Gwen's wedding first arose two months ago. Since then, however, there's been no public decision from Shelton's camp, and the "God's Country" crooner could go a completely different way with a wedding band.

"I'll be your wedding singer!" Cyrus tweeted at Shelton and Stefani earlier this year. The offer came after Stefani commended Cyrus for her performance on a January NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

"I promise to be on my best behavior," the "Wrecking Ball" singer continued. "Or worst. Whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

But Shelton might have other plans for entertainment on his and Stefani's big day.

As he quips to People, "Gwen was showing me that, [and how] she even said, 'I promise to be on my best behavior.' I've known Miley long enough [for her to have to say], 'By the way, I'll be nice when I get here.' So that was nice of her."

"I don't know what we're going to do, but I still say Adam [Levine] owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him," Shelton continues. "I would rather have Miley [attend the wedding] as a human being."

Now the happy couple only has to figure out when to get married. Stefani doesn't want the wedding to turn into a "COVID situation," and Shelton would like to shed a few pounds before the ceremony.

Still, wedding singer or not, Shelton says of Cyrus, "Miley is one of the most talented singers I have ever met. … She drives me crazy because she's a lot like Kelly [Clarkson] in the way [she] can burst out with this voice. If I'm going to sing, I have to think about it and go warm up. It's unfair."

