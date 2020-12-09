Gwen Stefani Doesn’t Want Wedding With Blake Shelton to Be a ‘COVID Situation’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are finally engaged to be married, but the wedding may still be a little ways off. Because of the ongoing nature of the coronavirus pandemic, Stefani doesn't want her nuptials with Shelton to contribute to the disease's spread.

That's what she indicated in a Monday (Dec. 7) interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Joining Seacrest via video, the singer says she's "so excited" to be with Shelton. But there's still one thing that she needs to get worked out before the wedding: For it to be safe enough for her folks to be able to come.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point," Stefani explains. "My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared, so [I] really would rather it not be a COVID situation."

"I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," she continues. "Even when you cut it down to just family, it's too many people for COVID, so we're sort of going to see what happens in the next few months."

That said, Stefani still marvels at her relationship with Shelton.

"It's so funny to even say 'engaged,'" she says. "It feels so weird. People have been saying it for so long, like five years, 'Are you getting married? Are you engaged?' And now we actually are, and it feels like I'm in a cartoon or something."

Gwen Stefani Talks to On Air With Ryan Seacrest

Regardless of when the wedding eventually takes place, Stefani has enjoyed a superstar courtship with the "God's Country" crooner. And the subsequent engagement was made all the more special by their recent duet "Happy Anywhere" hitting No. 1 on country radio.

The feat also provided a nice environment for which to launch Stefani's return to pop radio this week with a new solo single appropriately titled, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." But speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the singer says that her pop comeback almost didn't happen — she "never really was planning to record new music," she says.

"I mean, I fantasized about it, but I was also, like, I don't know. I always think about artists that I loved growing up, and I think I want to listen to the songs that I like that they did," Stefani says. "And that's nostalgic for me. Do you know what I mean? I don't seek new music from them. So something about that made me feel like why should I do it?"

Still, Stefani says she loves writing songs, and her performance chops have undeniably matured since her days fronting rock act No Doubt. That's clear in recent tracks like "Happy Anywhere" and Stefani's other duets with Shelton, such as "Nobody But You" and "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."

Now, it seems the only hurdle left for Gwen and Blake to overcome is to finally get hitched. Since their engagement, fans have been clamoring for a wedding. Now, it's just a matter of when it can happen.