Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton ‘Saved My Life’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met at a difficult time in both of their lives, and in a new interview, Stefani says her relationship with Shelton saved her life.

The country singer and the former No Doubt frontwoman and pop superstar met when she joined The Voice as a coach in 2015, and they began a relationship later that year. Shelton had just gone through a very public divorce from Miranda Lambert, and Stefani had just ended her 13-year marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Stefani gushes, "Blake saved my life, everybody knows that."

"Like, we're just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives," she adds. "So we're just trying to savor every moment together."

Stefani joins Shelton on a new song titled "Nobody But You," which details the impact a love relationship can have on someone's life. He tells ET that Stefani has been transformative for him.

"I don't want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually," Shelton says.

"I'm a little bit of [a] jerk to you still," he kids his fellow Voice coach, Kelly Clarkson. "But I was a jerk to everybody... Look how nice I am now!"

In a recent interview with Nashville's Tennessean newspaper, Shelton says that Stefani has helped rekindle his religious faith. She convinced him to start attending church on a regular basis, and he decided it was time to "turn a page," he reflects.

"I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” Shelton says. “The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”