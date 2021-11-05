Blake Shelton has finally released his heartfelt wedding song, "We Can Reach the Stars." The country superstar penned the emotional tune — which served as his marriage vows — ahead of his July 3, 2021 wedding alongside acclaimed hit songwriter, Craig Wiseman.

"@gwenstefani and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead…" Shelton shared previously on Twitter.

"Who are we to question God and His greater plan/You and me are a blessing and we all we’ve got to do is say amen, amen," Shelton sings in the opening verse, before confessing in the chorus, "I know we can reach the stars / That’s how far my love will go for you / I know we can reach the stars / You’ve already hung the moon."

With its vulnerable lyrics, it's no surprise the singer actually shed some tears as he performed it to his wife, Gwen Stefani, at their wedding.

After attending the newlywed couple's ceremony, Today co-host Carson Daly revealed on the show how it went down.

"Blake starts by saying, 'You know, Gwen's always given me a hard time about not writing enough songs — so, I wrote a song," Daly said, adding, "He wrote her a song, and he sings her a song, while he's crying, that he wrote specifically for her ... [There was] not a dry eye in the house, and that was really a highlight."

“We Can Reach the Stars" will be featured on the deluxe edition of Shelton's latest album, Body Language. Due out Dec. 3, the expanded collection will offer four new songs, including Shelton’s current single “Come Back as a Country Boy,” and collaborations with Hardy (“Fire Up the Night”) and Brooks & Dunn (“Throw It on Back”). The upcoming 16-track set will also include Shelton’s hit singles “Minimum Wage” and “Happy Anywhere” with Stefani.

