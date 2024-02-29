Blake Shelton was the headliner on Night One of the Houston Rodeo's 2024 iteration, playing to a crowd of over 59,000 fans on Tuesday night (Feb. 27.)

The singer took his job of kicking off the rodeo seriously -- so seriously, in fact, that he brought out the big guns: A surprise appearance from his wife, Gwen Stefani. Stefani hopped onstage with Shelton for a handful of songs, including their newest duet, "Purple Irises."

The couple have now played "Purple Irises" live a handful of times since its early February release, including making a television debut of the song on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Stefani has explained that she wrote the song as part of a fruitful creative period during the COVID-19 pandemic, but didn't initially intend it to be a duet with her country superstar husband. However, once they decided to make the track a collaboration, it was a natural fit: She didn't have to re-write any portions of it.

According to the Houston Press, "Purple Irises" was one of a short set Stefani and Shelton performed together on the Houston Rodeo stage; they also sang "Nobody But You," which is one of two No. 1 country hits they share (the other is "Happy Anywhere.")

Once the secret was out that she was a Rodeo surprise guest, Stefani shared a recap of the big moment on social media. In that clip, she and Shelton discuss their history with the Houston Rodeo: He's played the show on several occasions, while she made her debut in 2022.

Stefani's video post also shows a close-up shot of her outfit: A light-purple, sparkly fringe dress that pairs perfectly with "Purple Irises"' color palette and retro visual aesthetic.

Over on his social media, Shelton also recapped his experience at the Houston Rodeo in 2024 with a video montage, focusing not just on Stefani's surprise cameo but on his full set list. Shelton performed recent hits like "God's Country" alongside throwbacks like his debut single "Austin" during his time onstage at the event.

The Houston Rodeo will continue with another slate of big country names this week and next. Hardy, Hank Williams Jr., Oliver Anthony, Luke Bryan and Jelly Roll are all booked to play the Rodeo in the days ahead.