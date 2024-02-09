Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have teamed up once again for a romantic new single, "Purple Irises."

Stefani wrote the song with Jakob Hazell, Niko Rubio and Svante Halldin, and the passionate ode pays tribute to Stefani and Shelton's beautiful marriage. Over a breezy country-pop melody, the couple candidly reflects on the irreplaceable bond they share — one that’s changed their lives for the better.

“But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you / Don't know what I'd do, don't wanna lose you / If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you / Don't let 'em change your mind / Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken hеart you cannot fix / No, I never knew a lovе like this / Now I'm picking purple irises,” Stefani and Shelton harmonize in the heart-rending chorus.

“'Purple Irises' is a song that comes from the idea that when you plant something, you are planting hope and watching love grow,” Stefani explains in a press statement. “Weathering all the different seasons of growth. We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together.”

"We love this song so much,” adds Shelton. "It’s a song Gwen wrote with a couple of friends of hers, and I fell in love with it the first time I heard it. She knew there was something different about it and asked me to come in and sing with her. My longtime producer, Scott Hendricks, produced it, and Gwen’s been wanting to work with him for a long time now, and it’s turned into this really cool and different song that can live anywhere."

Shelton, 47, and Stefani, 54, married in July 2021 at a chapel on Shelton's Oklahoma property, eight months after they got engaged at the same location.

“Purple Irises” follows Shelton and Stefani’s earlier chart-topping Platinum singles, “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody but You."

The couple is slated to debut the live performance of “Purple Irises” at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate. It’ll stream live on Sunday (Feb. 11) on TikTok.