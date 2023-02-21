Blake Shelton Shows Off His ‘Mr. Stefani’ Jacket

Blake Shelton has a new look, and his wife isn't the only fashion icon who approves.

The singer posed for a photo in his new "Mr. Stefani" jean jacket prior to a show in Sioux Falls, S.D., over the weekend (Feb. 17). His wife Gwen Stefani shared photos, first of the jacket, then of Hubs in said jacket.

A photo of his pre-concert spread and one from him onstage followed. Nearly 80,000 people have given the Instagram galley a heart, and country celebs like Lindsay Ell and Caroline Bryan showed approval.

So, too, did Paris Hilton.

"That's hot," the model and new mama said in the comments, utilizing her famous phrase from the early 2000s.

Shelton has just kicked off his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour with shows scheduled across the midwest and southeast through March. He'll then focus on taping The Voice on NBC. This upcoming season promises to be his last on the show.

During a new promo for The Voice, Shelton declared himself the King of The Voice, but also expressed concern about the competition. Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will round out the panel.

It's not clear if leaving the TV show after 12 years will mean more time to tour or make music. He's indicated the opposite is true. During an event in Las Vegas last month, he mentioned George Strait's languid pace as something he's eyeing. Musically, the Body Language album (2021) was his last. "No Body" was his most recent single.