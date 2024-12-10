Blake Shelton has signed on for a very special New Year's Eve show.

According to an announcement from Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, Shelton will contribute a New Year's Eve performance to the broadcast.

Though he's a featured performer at the New York City-based show, Shelton is beaming his performance in from Las Vegas.

He'll perform his new song "Texas," which marks his first solo song in two years and part of the first musical chapter to come from his freshly-inked partnership with BBR Music Group.

Shelton is one of several country singers on the bill for the Rockin' Eve. Other newly-announced performers on the broadcast include Hardy, Ernest and Dasha.

Of course, one of the biggest performers of the New Year's Eve broadcast hails from the country genre: Carrie Underwood was previously announced as one of the night's headliners.

Underwood's marquee performance comes as part of the 20-year anniversary celebration of her American Idol win; the set will also help drum up excitement for her forthcoming role as a judge on the televised singing competition. Her performance will take place right before midnight.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air on Dec. 31 on ABC beginning at 8PM.