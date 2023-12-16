Blake Shelton Wants to Stop Drinking in the New Year

Blake Shelton has often made jokes at his own expense over how much he drinks, but in a new interview, the country superstar says his New Year's resolution is to cut way back on his alcohol consumption — or even stop drinking entirely.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard," Shelton tells Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

Shelton plans to have fun on New Year's Eve in 2023, as he's one of the artists slated to perform at Nashville's Big Bash New Year's Eve celebration.

"You know, when this came up in conversation I told my manager, I go, 'Man, I will do it if we can get Trace to come down,'" Shelton shares. "There's nobody more fun for me to be around than Trace Adkins."

Shelton has been taking 2023 relatively easy after leaving The Voice ahead of Season 24. He's got a new season of his fun-filled television show, Barmageddon, airing on USA Network, and he has also announced a new leg of his Back to the Honkytonk Tour for 2024, with dates stretching from February until the end of March.

