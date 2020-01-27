Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas stan? The country star is a secret superfan of the youngest Jonas Brothers member in a new promo for Season 18 of The Voice.

In the new ad, Shelton tries to play it cool as his fellow returning coaches, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, chat with Shelton about Jonas, who is joining The Voice as its fourth coach for Season 18.

“Nick, who?” Shelton replies when Legend asks if the singer has said hello to their new castmate yet. "I’m not pumped because I don’t know who this is. I don’t know who this guy is," he tells Clarkson when she shares her excitement about Jonas joining the cast.

It's all a ruse, though: As it turns out, Shelton's hiding a room packed full of Jonas Brothers merch, including a "Stay Calm & Dream of Nick Jonas" sign, a framed T-shirt and more. "Okay, maybe I've heard of him," Shelton admits as a lifesize cardboard cutout of Jonas falls into view.

It's then, naturally, that the real-life Jonas walks up to Clarkson, Legend and Shelton, leaving Shelton utterly starstruck. He manages to squeak out a timid "Hi" as his fellow coaches stare at him in confusion.

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family,” said Jonas when his hiring was announced in the fall (quote via People). “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Season 18 of The Voice will premiere on Feb. 24 at 8PM ET on NBC. Bebe Rexha is joining Shelton's team as an advisor for the season.

6 Unforgettable 'The Voice' Moments