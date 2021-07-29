After Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's July 3 wedding, their officiant — TV personality and The Voice host Carson Daly — revealed that Shelton's vows were a song he'd written just for his new bride. In a new interview, the country star says he hopes those words don't stay just between the two of them and the loved ones who were there for their big day, though.

To SiriusXM radio DJ Storme Warren, Shelton shares that he recently recorded the song that was his wedding vows in Nashville. "I don't know what or when we're going to do something with it, but it's something I wanted to have a recording of no matter what," he explains.

"I think it's something I want to share because I'm really proud of it," Shelton says. "To me, a marriage, a ceremony, is — you're not keeping it private when you get married to somebody ... That's why we wear these rings, you know? ... and I feel that way about the song.

"It is, for me, something that I want people to hear and know," he adds, "because I'm proud to be married to Gwen, and so I'm proud of that song."

According to Daly, Shelton's song is called "Reach the Star." He said Shelton's performance moved everyone at the wedding to tears, though he did not offer any specifics about its lyrics. To Warren, Shelton simply explained that he wanted to write "something broad, but also specific to Gwen."

Shelton says he had help crafting the perfect song, too. "I could only get so far with it, because I didn't want it to just be something for that moment — I wanted it to be something that was bigger," he says, so he called ace songwriter (and good friend) Craig Wiseman for assistance.

"He really helped me, because when it comes to structuring something that I feel like can stand the test of time, that's what Craig is great at," Shelton adds. "... And I wanted it to be something like that, and so he really helped me get something I feel like I wouldn't be embarrassed about."

Daly previously noted that it was his idea for both Shelton and Stefani to write their own wedding vows, but Shelton adds that it was his idea to write them as a song. He wanted to do something Stefani wouldn't expect, and, he tells Warren, "That's kind of the opposite of what she would have expected me to do, because I'm to the point where I just don't write that many songs anymore."

"It's just like pulling teeth for me," Shelton says of songwriting, "and it's something she's — she's always on my case about it."