Blake Shelton Reveals One of the ‘Worst Mistakes’ of His Life

Blake Shelton has made a lot of big, positive things happen in both his career and his personal life, but on his way to the top, he admits he made one crucial mistake that he will never make again.

In sitting down with CMT, Shelton was asked if he has any tattoo regrets. That's when the "Sangria" singer pointed to his left forearm.

"You know they say that tattoos are addictive? I got this tattoo about 20 years ago and decided it was, in the moment, one of the worst mistakes of my life," he admits.

He's comfortable mocking himself about the his wrap-around barbed wire tattoo now, though he's confident he's "never doing that again."

Study Shelton's arm carefully — that's the only tattoo tattoo he has.

He swears it was not an addiction for him, and after the first one, he "stuck to that." He promised himself around 2005 when he got it that he would never get another one, and the "Texas" singer boasts that he has stuck to his word.

Catch a glimpse of Shelton's big life regret live in the flesh — he's on tour through much of the winter, with the next show scheduled for Feb. 27 in Kentucky.

