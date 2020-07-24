Blake Shelton hopes to start filming The Voice next month, but in a recent interview, he sounded less than confident that it will happen as planned. Girlfriend and "Happy Anywhere" collaborator Gwen Stefani is also scheduled to be a coach on the show when it resumes on NBC.

Talking to SiriusXM's the Highway host Storme Warren, Shelton revealed that filming for the blind auditions is supposed to begin in two weeks.

"Man, but the waves of bad news that keep coming out of California, especially Southern California," the 44-year-old begins. "It’s on my calendar still, Storme, but every day seems like a new world we wake up in. I still hope we can get it in and I know they created a safe situation for us, but we will see what happens.”

The next season of The Voice will be Shelton's 19th as a coach. His team has won seven times, including this spring, when Todd Tilghman took the title. Stefani last appeared during Season 17. This season will mark her fifth as a full-time coach on the show.

Should the show not return to Los Angeles, it's possible producers will decide to film remotely as they did to end Season 18 in the spring. Shelton is already a pro at that, having filmed multiple performances and television events from his ranch in Oklahoma. With Stefani living with him full time, it'd presumably be easy to capture both for remote appearances. John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are the other two coaches for the season, while Carson Daly will return as host.

Look for both Shelton and Stefani on television quite often over the next weeks as they promote their new single "Happy Anywhere" and the upcoming season of NBC's hit singing competition. No air date for the return of the show has been announced by the network.