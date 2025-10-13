Blake Shelton had a hilarious response to being replaced on a song he recorded with Thomas Rhett.

The song is called "Old Trick" and it was a part of Rhett's 2024 project, About a Woman. The 2025 version now features Niall Horan -- who also just so happens to be an old nemesis of Shelton's from The Voice.

This updated rendition will arrive on Friday (Oct. 17) and to promote it, Rhett used a dramatized text thread shared amongst the three artists.

In it he tells Shelton that he found a great replacement for him on the song, since he wasn't available to "shoot content" for it. He joked that this "stand in" was not a part of a look-a-like contest, but he's a good singer and a good friend.

Rhett then added Horan to the conversation who enthusiastically asked if Shelton had heard about their new song.

"NIALL?!" Shelton responds.

"Let me get this straight," he continues. "First you steal my last chance at a win on The Voice and now you're stealing my song? Unbelievable."

Horan joined the reality singing competition during season 23. It was Shelton's final season doing the show and Horan pulled off a rookie win, sending the country singer into retirement without a trophy.

Rhett promises that Shelton will love the song, but only time will tell if that actually happens.

Is Niall Horan Doing Country Music?

While Horan has not expressed any intentions to make country music, he has tapped into his country era ever so slightly. He recently shared a video of himself covering "Old Tricks" on social media, strumming on his guitar and belting out the track in his living room.

If that wasn't enough, Horan has garnered himself the nickname Cowboy Niall when he played a show in Austin, Texas in 2024. He went all in on his look with boots, jeans, a button-up with the sleeves cut off and a cowboy hat to top off his look.