Blake Shelton has tapped Brooks & Dunn for his feel-good new song, “Throw It on Back." Out now, the track is one of two till-now-unheard tunes from the deluxe release of Shelton's latest album, Body Language.

Shelton opens the song by describing how his stereo, truck and hat that's a hit with the ladies still remind him of the nostalgic yesteryears. Later, the Oklahoman shares the second verse with Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, before they join together for the euphoric chorus.

“Every now and then gotta slip on the denim / Suck it in, been a minute since you been in 'em / Hit an old boot stomp jukebox honky-tonk / Couple buds fill it up sing-along / Talkin' old school, bar stool / Sittin' there acting like a darn fool / Gotta get a little loose like you used to when you used to shoot you a little Jack / And throw it on back,” the singers proudly reminisce in the chorus.

Of the release of Body Language (Deluxe), Shelton shares, "We wanted to release this deluxe album because some songs came in at a point in time where I wasn’t ready to make a new album, but I wanted to get these songs out there, so that’s what we decided to do."

The extended collection includes four new songs in total: “Throw It on Back,” “Fire Up the Night” with Hardy, Shelton’s stirring wedding song "We Can Reach the Stars" and his current single, "Come Back as a Country Boy."

Shelton will begin his day bright and early Friday morning (Dec. 3) on NBC's Today with performances during the 8AM and 10AM slots to celebrate the deluxe rollout. Next week, the country superstar will perform "Come Back as a Country Boy" on Ellen on Monday (Dec. 6) before singing it on NBC's People's Choice Awards on Tuesday (Dec. 7), where he is nominated for Country Artist of 2021.

