Blake Shelton joined contestant Todd Tilghman on The Voice on Tuesday night (May 19), rocking out to the John Mellencamp classic "Authority Song" during the 2020 season finale.

Shelton and Tilghman joined together with a full band virtually to perform the classic remotely during the finale, not departing too far from Mellencamp's original guitar-driven arrangement, but lending their own unique vocal approaches to the defiant song about rebellion.

"I fight authority, authority always wins," they lament in the rock classic, which gave Mellencamp a No. 15 hit when he released it as the third single from his Uh-Huh album in 1984.

Tilghman went into the Season 18 finale strong after performing a cover of MercyMe's "I Can Only Imagine" on Monday night (May 18) that had Kelly Clarkson in tears. The Team Blake member, who is a pastor in Mississippi, also performed an original song titled "Long Way Home" that wowed Shelton.

Their joint performance was one of the highlights of the finale on Tuesday, which also featured Shelton performing his most recent No. 1 hit, "Nobody But You," with his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, who landed her first country hit with the song. Lady Antebellum also performed remotely during the Season 18 finale of The Voice, singing their new single, "Champagne Night."