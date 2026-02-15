Blake Shelton and his pop superstar wife Gwen Stefani were feeling the love this Valentine's Day. They both shared sweet tributes to each other on social media.

Shelton's was straightforward and simple. He posted a photo of himself kissing his wife's cheek, calling her "my favorite person."

"I love you pretty girl!!!!!" the singer added.

Stefani reciprocated the love in a comment, but she also shared a Valentine's Day tribute video over on her feed that was a little more involved.

Watch Gwen Stefani's Valentine's Day Tribute to Blake Shelton

Stefani's video is a compilation of sweet moments and memories, both old and recent. She included clips of them onstage, out on their Oklahoma ranch and all the travels they've been on in between.

Several of the shots show Shelton in their flower garden, or presenting Stefani with bouquets. Both stars have talked in recent years about their avid gardening hobby, which partially inspired their duet "Purple Irises."

Stefani set her video to another duet they recorded, the country hit "Happy Anywhere." For the final video, she faded out the audio to show video of Shelton singing the song and playing acoustic guitar.

How Long Have Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Been Together?

They met in 2014 on the set of The Voice, but didn't become romantically involved until late 2015, after Shelton and Miranda Lambert finalized their divorce and Stefani split from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, her husband of 13 years.

Stefani and Shelton became musical collaborators early on in their love story, beginning with a song called "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," which appears on Shelton's 2016 If I'm Honest album.

The couple got married on July 3, 2021 in Oklahoma. Shelton has since retired from his long coaching stint on The Voice, in part so that he can spend more time with Stefani and her three sons.

His Oklahoma Ole Red location has hosted the debut performances of Stefani's two older children, including Zuma, who appears to be taking cues from his stepdad as he begins a country-focused career.

Are Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Getting Divorced?

No. The couple have been at the center of tabloid speculation on and off over the years. In January 2026, Shelton addressed a fresh round of divorce rumors, saying there was no truth to any of it.

He also cracked a joke about the onslaught of AI-generated photos that spread false narratives about them being on the rocks.

"I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that look so real. But I know I don't even own that shirt," Shelton said with a laugh.