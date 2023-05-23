Read Blake Shelton’s Goodbye Letter Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

Blake Shelton may cry during Tuesday night's The Voice finale, so he wrote out what he wanted to say ahead of showtime.

Season 23 of The Voice will be his last season, and the country singer sounds ready. Honestly, he sounds bewildered that he made it this far.

"It's bittersweet," he shares on social media, alongside photos of his nine winners and some of the other coaches. "When we signed up for Season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be."

The Voice season finale begins at 9PM ET on NBC.

Shelton could win for a 10th time with either Grace West or Noivas.

Reba McEntire will replace him for Season 24 in the fall.

These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories. I've had the great opportunity to coach some really talented artists, 9 who have taken home #TeamBlake wins (let's make that 10 tonight?), and watch these artists grow so much from the show. Thank you to everyone... the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y'all!!!!!!

Talking to ExtraTV, Shelton says the last 12 years have been the most important chapter in his life and admits he could cry.

"Don't misunderstand, it may be tears of joy," he cracks.

"I think it won't hit me until later, but I've got to tell you, when I was in the blind auditions and I hit my button the last time for Grace, it surprised me how I felt in that moment. So, who knows? I may break down and cry."

Niall Horan's team has Gina Miles in the finals, while Kelly Clarkson's team has D.Smooth and Chance the Rapper has Sorelle.

Don't expect one last performance from Shelton. He previously said he wants to sit back and watch instead, although some of the scheduled special guests could cajole him to the stage. We hear Gwen Stefani can be quite convincing!