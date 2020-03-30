Poll: Should Blake Shelton’s Mullet Stay or Go?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

It's like it's 1995 again — Blake Shelton has been growing back his mullet during his time at home self-quarantining.

When I first read that he was going to be doing this, I totally thought that it was a publicity stunt, but I was wrong. It actually looks kind of sweet, if you ask me. Especially with the stripes in the side, that is so legit. I remember a time in the mid-'90s when everyone had a mullet. That was the epitome of cool and country. I think Blake and Gwen Stefani have been cooped up in the house for a long time, like the rest of us, so he is making best use of his time.

What about you? Are you a fan of Blake Shelton's new mullet?