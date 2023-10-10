Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Battles Include Jelly Roll vs. Gabriel Iglesias Showdown

Season 2 of Blake Shelton's outrageous celebrity competition series Barmageddon is shaping up to be even more wild than the first. The second installment will feature an epic matchup between Jelly Roll and Gabriel Iglesias.

That's right, it's Jelly vs. Fluffy.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming season, the pair are seen facing off in games like King Pong — a larger-than-life beer pong — and Air Cannon Cornhole, a beefed up version of the original in which contestants use an air cannon to launch their bags at the target.

The show also announced the rest of the battles which will be featured in Season 2: Other artists joining the fun and games are Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina, Colbie Caillat, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Ice T and Boyz II Men.

Fans will be delighted to see a battle of husband and wife, as well — Shelton will face off against Stefani.

Barmageddon Season 2 Celebrity Battles:

Kelly Clarkson vs. Michelle Rodriguez

Gwen Stefani vs. Blake Shelton

David Arquette vs. Colbie Caillat

Carly Pearce vs. Boyz II Men

Ice T vs. Blake Shelton

Rob Riggle vs. Chris Hardwick

Nikki Glaser vs. Al Madrigal

Bill Engvall vs. AJ McCarron

Lauren Alaina vs Blake Shelton

In addition to the return of Shelton, WWE star Nikki Garcia will once again host the show, while Carson Daly will be back as the show's in-house bartender. Barmageddon will once again be filmed at Shelton's Nashville bar Ole Red.

Barmageddon Season 2 begins Monday, Nov. 13 on USA Network.

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.