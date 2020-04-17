Diplo continues on his quest to cross-pollinate country music and EDM via a new collaboration with Blanco Brown, "Do Si Do." Get a listen above.

Brown, known for his breakthrough hit "The Git Up," teams up with the famous DJ for this infectious bop, set inside a rowdy honky-tonk. The experimental country star takes on lead vocals, while Diplo provides a beat that blends traditional country instrumentals, such as guitar and harmonica, with his modern EDM production.

The song is poised to be a new dance craze as Brown whispers his way through such lyrics as "Put this towel in your right hand / Spin it around like a ceiling fan / Clap two times / Three times / Four times / Slow down / Rewind / Some of y'all done lost your mind," while a catchy, harmonica-infused beat plays in the background. The chorus prompts, "Let me see you throw it down and do-si-do."

"Do Si Do" is part of Diplo's upcoming collaborations album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, set for release on May 29. The project also features appearances by Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen on "Heartless," and "So Long" with Cam.

Brown's other recent collaborations include uniting with pop star Ciara for a remix of "The Git Up," while the upbeat "Just the Way" with Parmalee was released in 2019. "The Git Up" catapulted Brown to stardom in 2019, as the "trailer trap" smash soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and peaked inside the Top 20 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.